Halifax region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign Update

Halifax region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign 2022

Mid-Campaign Update

14 November 2022

The 2022 National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) is in full swing after a busy eight weeks of canvassing and fundraising events across the Halifax region. To date, some highlights of the campaign include a number of kick-off barbeques, a golf tournament, a dragon boat regatta and a special Day of Caring activity in support of YWCA Halifax. Bravo Zulu and thank you to all local Defence Team members who have contributed so far by giving their time, skills and/or monetary donations in support of a great cause!

The good news? We aren’t finished yet! There’s still lots of time to get involved and there are some great events and activities coming up. As an example, thanks to the generosity of PSP Halifax and the Halifax Mooseheads, eight Mooseheads jerseys will be up for auction from November 14-25. The jerseys are limited edition and signed by the entire 2021-2022 Mooseheads roster. Head over to the MARLANT Intranet Splash Page http://ndwcc-auction.halifax.mil.ca/ or the Trident Newspaper website at https://tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc-eventsinitiatives-jerseyauction/ to bid before they’re gone!

Base Administration will also be starting their base-wide NDWCC Bottle Drive on November 18 at the Tribute Tower Receiving Bay, with additional drop off dates on December 2 and 16. With the holiday season upon us, HMCS SCOTIAN has planned Santa-grams in support of the NDWCC. Purchase dates are November 30 and December 7 at HMCS SCOTIAN from 6:30-9:00 p.m., with a delivery date of December 14. And, as always, watch for canvassers coming around to each unit as the campaign progresses, they are a wealth of information! More information on these activities can be found at www.tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc2022-ndwcc-eventsinitiatives/.

As in previous years, ePledge is also available as an accessible donating option this campaign season. ePledge is a secure, convenient (web based & mobile friendly) and simple way you can donate through payroll deduction, credit card, or PayPal. When you use ePledge, you can choose the charity/charities to which you’d like to donate from a Canadian registered charity drop-down menu. You can set up monthly deductions from your paycheque and will receive an immediate emailed confirmation of your gift. Visit the ePledge website to donate today! https://uwco.ca/gcwcc/donate. For instructions on how to complete the ePledge form, visit https://tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc2022/ndwcc-qa/ and scroll down to point #6.

Remember, weekly NDWCC updates are released through email, CFB Halifax social media and the Trident Website every Monday so be sure to check them out for all the details on upcoming events and initiatives. For other resources and information on the NDWCC, visit www.tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc2022. Let’s have an even better second half to our 2022 campaign and finish off strong!

For any questions or additional information regarding the NDWCC please contact the NDWCC Halifax mailbox at NDWCCHalifax@forces.gc.ca.