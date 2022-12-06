On November 2, grade nine students gathered across CFB Halifax, the greater Formation and 12 Wing Shearwater for Take Our Kids to Work Day – a national day that provides students with a glimpse of the rewarding career paths their parents, guardians, extended family or friends have chosen. Students got to experience the Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence through a number of exciting and interactive activities including RHIB rides in the Halifax Harbour, ship tours, fire demonstrations, a navigation and bridge simulator and so much more!



Many thanks to all the parents and students who participated in Take Our Kids to Work Day 2022 and Bravo Zulu to all the units who participated!