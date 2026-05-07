Watch Sail GP from George’s Island: Great prizes at DND Family Days

By PSP Halifax

Prize draws are always a highlight at DND Family Days, and the 2026 edition will be no different. From toys, games and bicycles to home good, event tickets, and great travel packages, there will be giveaways to excite all our attendees!

As we prepare to welcome Sail GP back to the Halifax Waterfront on June 20-21, our partners at Ambassatours Gray Line have generously provided two tickets to take in the international competition from George’s Island.

“Watch the world’s top sailing teams race at high speed from an exclusive vantage point right on the edge of the racecourse. Your experience includes round-trip ferry transfers from the Halifax Waterfront, a picnic pack upon arrival, live race commentary and big-screen coverage to keep you close to every moment,” says Giacomo Bruno of Ambasstours.

“With panoramic harbour views and unbeatable on-water energy, this is an unforgettable day you won’t want to miss.”

For your chance to win Sail GP tickets and so many other exciting prizes, be sure to visit our sponsors on site and be at HMC Dockyard at 2 p.m. on June 12 and 13 when the draws take place.