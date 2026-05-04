Teal Up for Military Children: Thank You, CFB Halifax & 12 Wing Shearwater

By the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre

We extend our sincere thanks to members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) community at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater for your enthusiastic support of the Teal Up campaign for the Month of the Military Child. Your participation helps shine a light on the experiences of military-connected children and reinforces that they are seen, valued, and supported.

Military children grow up navigating unique challenges. Frequent relocations mean changing schools, making new friends, and adapting to unfamiliar environments—often multiple times throughout their childhood. They also face periods of separation from parents due to training and deployments. Despite this, these children demonstrate resilience, adaptability, and strength well beyond their years. Here at the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre, we are proud to celebrate these remarkable young people and to acknowledge the strong support we’ve seen across our community.

Throughout April, our team, alongside Military Family Resource Centres across the country, has been wearing teal to show our support. The colour teal was thoughtfully chosen to represent military children, blending the colours of the Canadian Armed Forces: blue for the Air Force, green for the Army, and navy/white for the Navy. It’s a simple but powerful way to show unity and recognition.

You may also notice the dandelion featured in Teal Up materials. This symbol reflects the strength and resilience of military children. As noted by Canadian Military Family Magazine, dandelions can grow and thrive wherever the wind carries them, just like military children who bloom wherever life takes them.

We were also proud to host the Navigate: Military Youth Conference on April 11, bringing together youth from military families for a day of connection, learning, and inspiration. This event would not have been possible without the generous funding support of Lockheed Martin. Their contribution helped create meaningful opportunities for military youth to build skills, share experiences, and strengthen their sense of community.

We’ve been especially encouraged to see participation in “Teal Up Tuesdays,” with individuals and teams across CFB Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater proudly wearing teal each week, as well as the flag raising ceremonies at both locations. These acts of visibility make a big difference in building awareness and support.

Thank you again to our CAF community for standing with military children. Your support matters, and it shows.