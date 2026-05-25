Shearwater’s Wally Buckoski recognized for decades of service

By Trident Staff

If you’ve spent any time at all at 12 Wing Shearwater, you probably know Wally Buckoski.

After more than 40 years supporting military members, families, and community events at 12 Wing Shearwater and Canadian Forces Base Halifax, the “Shearwater Swatter” has received national recognition through the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) Exceptional Achievement Awards. Buckoski was named this year’s recipient of the Client Service Excellence Award, which honours individuals who consistently exceed expectations in supporting the morale and well-being of our members, their families, and the broader Canadian Armed Forces community.

For generations of personnel posted to Shearwater, Buckoski has become one of the most recognizable faces on the Wing. Although his official title is Sports Stores Technician at the Shearwater Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre, his influence stretches far beyond the equipment counter.

Whether helping athletes get properly fitted gear, organizing sports equipment, or troubleshooting repairs long after regular working hours, Wally’s work has directly supported countless CAF sports programs and recreation activities over the years. He’s built a reputation for always making time for others and ensuring members have the support they need to focus on performance and thrive in the gym setting.

Outside his day-to-day role, Buckoski is perhaps best known as the energetic voice behind many CAF sporting events in Shearwater and across the Halifax region. Drawing on a background in radio broadcasting, he has spent years emceeing activities such as Navy 10K Runs, the PO2 Craig Blake Memorial Fitness Challenge, and Mini Grey Cup events, while also providing play-by-play commentary for CAF sports livestreams. His enthusiasm and storytelling have helped make CAF sports more engaging and fun for all involved.

His award nomination described him as “a legendary and beloved figure at 12 Wing Shearwater widely recognized over decades as the embodiment of exceptional client service, community pride and PSP (Personnel Support Programs) values.”

“Known personally by name to generations of wing members and leaders, Wally is synonymous with the wing itself.”

Buckoski’s commitment also extends into the broader community. He regularly supports local youth sports initiatives and volunteers his time with the Halifax and Region Military Family Resource Centre, helping organize family obstacle course events and greeting participants personally with his trademark enthusiasm and encouragement.

“Wally’s dedication goes well beyond the expectations of his role. He has repeatedly demonstrated a genuine commitment to helping others, always placing the needs of clients first and ensuring they are treated with respect, dignity, and care,” said former 12 Wing Shearwater Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Wezenbeek.