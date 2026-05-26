Register now for 2026 Navy Bike Ride

By Trident Staff

The Navy Bike Ride returns to the Halifax region on Saturday, June 6, bringing together military members, families, and the wider community for a day of fitness, connection while also lending support to important causes.

Hosted at 12 Wing Shearwater, this year’s event features three in-person route options: a 6-kilometre family ride, a 15-kilometre route, and a 37-kilometre ride. All rides begin at 10 a.m. from the Shearwater Fitness, Sports and Recreation Centre, with participants then travelling along scenic local trails including the Shearwater Flyer, Salt Marsh, and Atlantic View.

Since its founding in 2016, the Navy Bike Ride has grown into a national initiative, encouraging participants across the country to stay active while fostering a sense of community within and beyond the Royal Canadian Navy.

This year, cyclists can also take part in the virtual 116K “Admiral’s Ride” by challenging themselves to complete a 116-kilometre ride anytime between June 1 and June 30 in honour of the RCN’s 116th birthday in 2026. Those who complete the challenge will receive a Navy Bike Ride technical T-shirt and commemorative coin.

Money raised through the Navy Bike Ride supports programs that aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of CAF members, veterans, and their families. Funds raised benefit the Royal Canadian Naval Benevolent Fund, Support Our Troops, and Soldier On.

Registration is open now (in person and virtual), with organizers encouraging participants of all ages and experience levels to sign up, start training, and take part in this year’s ride.