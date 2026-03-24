RCN officers stop in at home aboard Italian warship

By Trident Staff

The Italian Navy frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) visited Halifax on March 10, bringing with it eight Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) sailors currently deployed as part of Operation REGULUS, an international exchange program for junior officers.

The embarked sailors, four from each coast, joined Alpino in Rota, Spain, in mid-January and have since been fully integrated into the ship’s company, gaining hands-on experience across a wide range of naval operations.

Their deployment included a transatlantic crossing to Norfolk, Virginia, where they met with U.S. Navy leadership and received insights into interoperability and future opportunities as naval warfare officers. From there, Alpino sailed with the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group to take part in COMPTUEX, a major pre-deployment exercise.

Throughout the exercise, the Canadians say they contributed on the bridge and in the operations room, supporting communications and coordination during key evolutions such as replenishment at sea and passing exercises. At sea, they also built experience by delivering daily meteorological briefs, understudying officers of the watch, and participating in flight deck operations training.

Port visits to Boston and New York offered further opportunities to support public outreach, assist duty watches, and experience life ashore while strengthening ties with their Italian shipmates and the public.

During Alpino’s visit to Halifax, Commander (Cdr) Sara Vinci, the ship’s commanding officer, was welcomed aboard HMCS Ville de Québec by its commanding officer, Cdr Jason Knowles. The visit included a gift exchange, with maple syrup presented as a symbol of the relationship between Canada and its NATO allies.

Operation REGULUS, established in 2010, enables RCN personnel to sail with partner navies around the world, fostering professional development and strengthening international partnerships. The program has engaged with countries including Australia, Chile, France, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Peru, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States.