Preserving Naval Reserve Relevance at Sea: Interim Class C Employment Rules and Future of Canada’s Total Force Navy

By RCN

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has long defined itself as a Total Force Navy, integrating full-time and part-time sailors into a single professional maritime team. This construct has enabled Canada to generate credible naval power at home and abroad while drawing on the depth, flexibility, and regional presence of the Naval Reserve.

Recent changes to Fleet structure, however, have necessitated a deliberate reassessment of how Naval Reservists access sea-going employment particularly under Class C service. In response, an Interim Direction to establish Class C Employment Business Rules has been issued and are effective immediately. These interim measures are intended to preserve operational relevance, sustain workforce integration, and inform the development of enduring personnel policy.

A Changing Fleet, a Persistent Requirement

The divestment of the Kingston-Class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels marked a significant transition for the Naval Reserve. For decades, these platforms provided a reliable mechanism to generate sea experience, deliver continuation training, and sustain public visibility across Canada’s coastal and inland communities. Their paying off has reduced the number of platforms traditionally available for Reserve employment and training.

At the same time, the requirement for experienced, sea-qualified sailors remains unchanged. At-sea employment continues to be fundamental to training, attractions, recruiting, retention, and professional development delivered by the Naval Reserve. Naval Reserve Divisions (NRDs) remain visible and vital components of the Navy’s public interface and play a significant role in Regular Force recruiting, with many members transferring to and from the Regular Force as part of their service career.

Intention of the Interim Direction

The intent of the interim Class C Employment Business Rules is to:

Ensure seagoing experience with the delivery of operations at sea remains core to the readiness and availability of the RCN’s uniformed workforce, and the delivery of all lines of effort across the RCN enterprise;

Preserve opportunity for part-time members of the RCN to gain full-time experience at sea;

Provide a path within the Regular Force for reservists seeking a career of full-time employment in the RCN’s coastal Fleets; and

Support efforts to better align generations of both part-time and full-time sail.

Together, these objectives recognize that Class C employment is not solely a short-term staffing mechanism, but a strategic tool for force generation and integration.

Class C Employment for OFP Hard Sea Trades

Under the new rules, Naval Reservists, who have reach Operational Functional Point (OFP) in hard sea trades may be offered a one multi-year Class C employment opportunity within a Halifax-class frigate, Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel or Protecteur-class Joint Support Ship.

Upon receipt of a member expressing availability, while subject to confirmation of readiness requirements such as Force Test, MELs, and security clearance, Personnel Coordination Centre-Quebec (PCC(Q)) will coordinate with the coastal PCC and DNFW to establish a Class C position in the Fleet.

Coastal occupational Advisors and teams in coastal PCCs will continue to manage and prioritize sea going and alongside training opportunities for all OFP sailors. The generation of Regular Force personnel remains the priority, ensuring that Reserve employment supports Fleet readiness rather than competes with it.

Enabling Component transfer and Career Transition

Acknowledging the close linkage between Fleet experience and CT decisions, the interim direction deliberately aligns Class C employment with Regular Force integration, Naval Reservists, employed on Class C, who initiate a CT will be prioritized for sea going opportunities and training, including trade coursing at the same level as Regular Forces members for the duration of the CT process.

Reservists may initiate a CT at any time and will be formally encouraged to consider a CT no less than annually through the divisional system. This will be documented as a PaCE feedback note and acknowledged by the member. Command teams and divisional staff are encouraged to reinforce CT opportunities throughout the year.

At the completion of the initial Class C contract, members may:

Request a CT to the Regular Force;

May seek Class C employment opportunities at Patrol Craft Training Unit (PCTU) through their career manager;

Pursue Class B employment aligned with RCN priorities, including positions at NAVRESHQ, Regional HQ or NRDs; or

Return to Class A service at an NRD.

To maintain sustainability and avoid unintended reliance on Reserve Class C employment within the Fleet, a second multi-year Class C contract outside of PCTU will not normally be offered. Members currently employed in the Fleets beyond OFP will be actively career managed, with exceptional extensions considered on a case-by-case basis.

Support Trades and Workforce Continuity

Support trades are currently in high demand in coastal Fleets, and reservists in support trades are encouraged to request full-time employment opportunities on the coasts. In the case of support trades, based on RCN requirements on the coasts, multiple multi-year Class C employment in coastal Fleet units may be offered. Follow on full-time employment will be based on PCC and Fleet assessments of coastal support requirements. Initial priority is the cook occupation.

Existing Class C constructs remain unchanged. CFTPOs and backfills will continue as required by the RCN to preserve workforce capability. Likewise, Class C positions with FDU and PCTU will continue to be managed by the career managers.

With the current modernization of platforms and capabilities, the RCN must continue to focus on reconstitution efforts and future expiration of its workforce to meet the needs of Canadians both domestically and internationally of which the Naval Reserve is a vital component of the RCN. A monitoring period of approximately twelve months will allow lessons learned and feedback to be considered prior to the release of a Naval Personnel Instruction (NPI).