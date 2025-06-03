Pigments of the Sea exhibit focuses on naval art

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

The Naval Museum of Halifax’s newest exhibit aims to present naval history through an artistic lens. Titled Pigments of the Sea: Capturing Naval Moments and Memories, the exhibit brings together selected pieces of naval art from the museum’s permanent collection, along with new works from contemporary artists, offering visual reflections on Canadian naval life through the decades.

Displayed in a gallery-style format inside Admiralty House, the collection explores a range of themes, from battle and survival to daily life and family experiences within the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).

Along with Museum Director Jennifer Denty and Curator Jennifer Gamble, the exhibit was guest curated by former Director, now Director Emeritus, Richard Sanderson. An opening reception was held on May 23.

Sanderson noted that much of the art collection at the Naval Museum of Halifax was created by serving or retired members of the RCN or the Naval Reserve, who brought a unique perspective to their work. Those pieces are displayed alongside works from other professional artists with their own connections to the maritime world.

“The pieces you see around you are not just objects,” said Sanderson at the exhibit opening. “Every single one of these is linked to a life, or the lives of sailors.”

The curators described the challenge of narrowing an exhibit down to just 28 works from a collection of more than 200, with the final selection representing a variety of subjects. Visitors will find depictions of the Battle of the Atlantic, peacetime scenes around Halifax, and portrayals of naval service both ashore and at sea.

Among the featured artists is RCN Sculptor-in-Residence Christian Corbet, whose sculpture of His Majesty King Charles III — commissioned by the RCN following the King’s 2022 coronation — is on display. Also featured is UK-based artist Gary Bennett, whose painting The Rescue at Sea draws inspiration from stories of sailors pulled from the water following the sinking of ships during the Battle of the Atlantic.

Some of the works on display are by well-known Canadian artists, including a wartime sketch by Tom Forrestall that later formed the basis of his mural-sized painting of HMCS Assiniboine in combat with U-210.

Other pieces recall more cheerful local moments, like a cheerful 1967 painting by Cdr Latham “Yogi” Jenson capturing the Naval Assembly for Canada’s centennial, or a wartime depiction of Halifax’s Public Gardens.

“This exhibit helps us engage with naval history in a different way,” said Denty. “Through paintings, sculptures, rug hooking and other forms of creative expression, art captures the spirit of a moment in ways that words alone cannot. It provides a visual and emotional context, preserves voices often lost in official records, and deepens our connection to the past while nurturing empathy across time.”

The initiative comes during a year of commemoration for the RCN, marking both the 115th anniversary of Canada’s Navy and the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic.

Base Commander Captain(N) (Capt(N)) Annick Fortin delivered remarks during the opening event, acknowledging the significance of those naval milestones as well as the work of the museum team and volunteers in bringing the project to life.

“I’m excited to see the experiences and challenges of naval life shown in creative ways, reminding us of our complex and enduring ties to the ocean,” said Capt(N) Fortin. She offered thanks to Denty, Gamble, Sanderson, and the museum’s volunteers for their ongoing efforts in preserving and sharing Canada’s naval history.

The museum is exploring the possibility of adding an audio component to the exhibit in the months ahead. For now, visitors can reference a printed program guide, which includes context on each of the works and the artists behind them.

Pigments of the Sea: Capturing Naval Moments and Memories will be open to the public from May 23 to December 31. The Naval Museum of Halifax is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with free admission.