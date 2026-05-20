Our Lady of Assumption Military Chapel supports MFRC Pantry

By Lt(N) Maxwell Ojukwu,

BTL Chaplain, MARLANT & JTFA

This spring, Lieutenant (N) Maxwell Ojukwu and the Pastoral team of Our Lady of Assumption (OLA) Military Chapel, Shearwater, visited the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) and donated 1,000$ to support the MFRC food program for serving military members and their families. A donation in the same amount was also made last Fall.

In keeping with its mission to care for those who serve, the OLA Chapel community exists to support the spiritual, moral, and practical well‑being of Canadian Armed Forces members. This donation reflects that commitment in a tangible way, recognizing that operational demands, postings, deployments, and rising costs can place real strain on military households. By contributing to the MFRC Community Pantry, OLA Chapel seeks to stand alongside members and families during times of need with dignity, respect, and care.

Food security is a foundational need and supporting initiatives that directly help serving members is a natural extension of chaplaincy values: compassion, solidarity, and service. The Pastoral Council and the chapel community are grateful for the vital work of the MFRC and for the opportunity to partner in supporting the Defence Team community. The good thing about the MFRC pantry is that it is anonymous and confidential. Members don’t need to be identified to get help.

As a place of welcome and service, OLA Chapel continues to seek meaningful ways to support those who serve Canada bother spiritually and materially and we hope to continue supporting the good work done by MFRC.