Mooseheads Jersey Auction to benefit Halifax region charitable campaign

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs

Thanks to the generosity of PSP Halifax and the Halifax Mooseheads, eight Mooseheads jerseys will be up for auction in mid-November in support of the 2022 Halifax region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC). The eight jerseys are limited edition and signed by the entire 2021-2022 Mooseheads roster. The funds raised from the jersey auction will be provided to United Way/Health Partners as a part of the 2022 Halifax region NDWCC.

The auction will run from November 14 at 12 pm (Atlantic) until November 25 at 12 pm (Atlantic) and will be open to local Defence Team members and the general public.

Interested bidders will be able to place their bids one of two ways – through this link on the MARLANT intranet: http://ndwcc-auction.halifax.mil.ca/ (accessible via DWAN only) or by following the instructions published on the Trident Newspaper website at https://tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc-eventsinitiatives-jerseyauction/. For those viewing the auction links above before the auction period begins, please know that the bidding form will only be visible starting at 12 p.m. (Atlantic) on November 14.

Local Defence Team members will have the option to bid individually or as a unit – every dollar counts! The more funds raised for United Way/Health Partners, the bigger the positive social impact we can have on our neighbourhoods and communities.

Questions can be directed to Leah.Coughlin@forces.gc.ca.

The NDWCC is a part of the Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign, which is a charitable giving option developed exclusively for federal public servants and federal retirees. The campaign provides Defence Team members with a direct line to donate to over 86,500 charities, including numerous organizations with strong ties to Canada’s military.

To learn more about the 2022 Halifax region NDWCC visit tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc2022.