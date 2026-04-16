Measles in Canada – What you need to know

By Major-General Scott Malcolm,

Canadian Armed Forces Surgeon General

Due to decreased vaccination rates, there is a global resurgence of measles cases. In 2025, Canada experienced its largest measles outbreak in over a decade. Here is what you and your family should know about this highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease.

What is measles and who is most at risk?

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease which spreads easily through the air. Symptoms typically include fever, cough, rash, and red eyes. In some individuals, it may cause serious health complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and death. While measles more commonly affects children, anyone without immunological protection is at risk. Unimmunized adults (especially if pregnant or immunocompromised) are particularly vulnerable to severe complications.

Am I protected against measles?

To be protected from measles, a person must have done ONE of the following:

Completed the full measles vaccin series; OR Had prior measles infection (must be confirmed with a blood test); OR Have blood work demonstrating immunity to measles.

If you are unsure whether you have completed a measles vaccine series, you should contact your local CF Health Services Centre or family physician.

The measles vaccine is part of routine immunization recommendations for all Canadians, and Core Health Protection Recommendations (accessible only on the National Defence network) for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member operational readiness. The measles vaccine is also recommended for CAF members living and working in Canada under Policy 6643-11- Health Protection Recommendations for Canada and the United States (accessible only on the National Defence network).

Where can I get vaccinated?

Regular Force members can be vaccinated at their local CF Health Services Centre. Reserve Force members and Public Service employees should contact their primary family care provider or a local public health clinic.

Are CAF members at higher risk for measles than other Canadians?

Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of developing symptoms and of transmitting the disease to susceptible individuals. Most CAF members are fully vaccinated against measles, which optimizes operational readiness by reducing the risk of infection. Those who are unvaccinated are more likely to get infected and ill from the community or while travelling, especially given the increasing rates of measles infection at home and abroad.

Why are measles cases increasing in Canada when cases had previously almost disappeared?

Some individuals are hesitant to get the measles vaccine. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some children missed their standard childhood vaccinations (including the measles vaccine) because of challenges accessing healthcare. International travel.

What should I do if I think I was exposed to or might have measles?

Isolate at home and away from others. Contact your local CF Health Services Centre, or a health care provider immediately. They will advise you on what to do next. When possible, do not go to a health care facility or clinic without contacting them first. This will allow staff to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and other patients before you arrive.

Where can I find reliable vaccine information?

Always rely on trusted sources for health information: