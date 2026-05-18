Mariners Battle to Bronze at CAF basketball nationals

By Trident Staff,

The Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax Mariners fell short of the top prize but captured third place at the recent Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) National Basketball Championship, held April 26–30 at CFB Borden.

The Mariners faced off against top teams from Esquimalt, Montreal, and host Borden throughout the week, with each squad earning its place by winning their respective CAF Regional Basketball Championship earlier this year.

Halifax went undefeated through round-robin play with wins over Borden (66–55), Esquimalt (74–48), and Montreal (66–57), advancing to the semifinal round where they dropped a hard-fought 67–60 decision to Borden. The Mariners rebounded in the bronze medal game, defeating Esquimalt 73–59 to secure third place.

Borden went on to claim gold, turning their first regional title in 15 years into a national championship with a 72–53 victory over Montreal in the final.