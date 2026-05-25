HMCS Charlottetown joins Exercise BALIKATAN in expanded Canadian role

By Trident Staff

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) recently took part in Exercise BALIKATAN in the Philippines for the first time as active participants, with His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown and its embarked CH-148 Cyclone helicopter serving as a key part of Canada’s contribution.

Running from April 20 to May 8, the annual multinational exercise is led by the United States and the Philippines and brings together military personnel from partner nations across the Indo-Pacific region. While Canada has participated previously as an observer, 2026 marks the CAF’s inaugural active involvement in the exercise.

BALIKATAN, which means “shoulder-to-shoulder” in Tagalog, focuses on strengthening interoperability and regional security cooperation through training in areas such as air and missile defence, coastal defence, logistics and sustainment, medical support, maritime strike operations, and multinational coordination.

Commander Jonathan Maurice, Commanding Officer of HMCS Charlottetown, said the deployment reflects Canada’s growing commitment to the Indo-Pacific region through Operation HORIZON. Speaking during a radio interview with local media in the Philippines, he said the exercise offers an important opportunity for Canadian sailors to work directly alongside regional allies and partners.

“For Canada, this is a very important part of the world. We’re here as part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, representing the Royal Canadian Navy, to really demonstrate our interoperability and strengthen our capabilities,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our highly skilled, highly trained sailors and show what Canada brings to the table.”

HMCS Charlottetown is a Halifax-class frigate carrying a crew of approximately 240 Royal Canadian Navy sailors and Royal Canadian Air Force personnel who operate and support the embarked Cyclone maritime helicopter.

Canadian participation in Exercise BALIKATAN also includes members of 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI), CAF Cyber Command, the Canadian Forces Health Services Group, the Canadian Forces Military Police Group, and Canadian Special Operations Forces Command. Together, the participating CAF elements bring expertise ranging from land operations and cyber capabilities to medical support, policing, and special operations.

The exercise is part of Canada’s broader efforts under Operation HORIZON to support peace, stability, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific alongside allied and partner nations.