Hike Cape Split with the CAF Social League

The CAF Social League is heading back to one of its most popular destinations, with the next Cape Split Day Hike planned for Saturday, May 30.

Participants can expect a 13.2-kilometre trek through stunning old-growth and coastal conifer forests, with views of the Minas Basin and Scots Bay that can’t be missed.

Registration is required and, due to high demand, this activity is open to military members only. The $5 registration fee includes transportation to and from Cape Split. The bus will depart from Tribute Tower at 8 a.m. and will arrive back at Tribute Tower no later than 6 p.m.

For more information, reach out to Halifaxrecreation@cfmws.com.