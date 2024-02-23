Greenwood takes down 12 Wing to win Old Timers’ regional title

By Sara White,

The Aurora

14 Wing Greenwood’s Old Timers’ Bombers switched out almost half their 2023 Canadian Armed Forces national title-winning roster, but played out a win on home ice in the 2024 Atlantic region tournament February 6 to 9.

Greenwood defeated the 12 Wing Shearwater Flyers 6-2 in the February 9 final, and will now prep to return to nationals in just a few weeks.

“Congratulations to all the teams for your commitment to Canadian Armed Forces sports, and the high level of skill you’ve demonstrated,” said 14 Wing Deputy Wing Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Dev Pacquette, presenting the tournament trophy and gold and silver medals to the finals’ teams as the tournament closed.

“Thank you to the Personnel Support Program team and the other wing entities, including food and accommodations, that allow us to host this tournament – a lot of work goes into this. And, thank you to the officials.”

The final held tight through two periods, with Shearwater’s Sergeant Matt Backhouse scoring unassisted. Greenwood’s Major Garret Milne, assisted by Warrant Officer Pier-Oliver Poulin and Chief Warrant Officer Trevor Porteous, answered. With just under two minutes left, Greenwood’s Sergeant Adam Somerfeld, joining the team from 5 Wing Goose Bay, scored, assisted by Warrant officer Chris Green and Sergeant Dave Jenkins. Shearwater tied it to 2-2 with just 50 seconds left in the second period on a goal from Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Laphen, assisted by Sailor 1st Class JD Paradis and Master Sailor Shawn Peverill.

In the third period, Greenwood took it to 3-2 on a goal from their captain, Warrant Officer Jeff Hull, assisted by Sgt Somerfeld and Sgt Jenkins; and then 4-2, on a second goal from WO Hull, assisted by WO Poulin. Shearwater pulled their goalie, but Greenwood took advantage and went to 5-2 on a goal from Sgt Jenkins, assisted by WO Poulin. With 23 seconds left, Greenwood sealed it with a goal by Master Corporal Luke Verran, assisted by Captain Marc Roach and Warrant Officer Andrew Seward.

Greenwood made the final with a winning round robin record, including a 2-1 opening win over CFB Halifax and a 3-0 win over Shearwater. That Shearwater game was important, with the winner advancing to Friday’s final and the loser playing again that same day to ensure the second finals’ spot.

Shearwater met Halifax on Day 1 and took a 6-2 win on goals from Master Warrant Officer Brian McIntosh (three), Master Warrant Officer Andrew Glessing, S1 Paradis and Master Warrant Officer Mike Rayment. Halifax’s two came from Major Kyle Thebault and Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Flanagan.

The second vs third game between Shearwater and Halifax February 8 was make-or-break for both teams for that finals spot. Shearwater held out for a 5-4 win on goals from Glessing (two), Captain Matt Backhouse, MWO McIntosh and Master Warrant Officer Simon Roberts. Halifax goals came from Lieutenant-Commander Jeff Murray (two), Petty Officer 1st Class Curtis Chambers and Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Keith Sanford. In the sudden death overtime, Shearwater got what it needed, with a goal from MS Peverill.