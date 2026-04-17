Government announces expansion of Naval Large Tug contract as CFAV Canso welcomed to Halifax

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is increasing its order of Naval Large Tugs from four to six to meet the needs of an expanding and modernizing fleet.

On February 27, The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, visited Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax on behalf of Minister of National Defence David McGuinty to announce the expanded purchase and welcome the first of the new tugs to arrive on the East Coast, Canadian Forces Auxiliary Vessel (CFAV) Canso.

The Department of National Defence formally accepted CFAV Canso in January 2026 after the vessel completed a more than 1,000-nautical-mile journey from the Ocean Industries Inc. shipyard in Île-aux-Coudres, Que., to Halifax. Ownership will transfer to the RCN once crew training is complete, anticipated to be later this month.

CFAV Canso is the first Naval Large Tug delivered to the East Coast. Two others, CFAVs Haro and Barkerville, were delivered to the RCN in Esquimalt, B.C., in August 2024. A fourth tug, Stella Maris, is scheduled to arrive in Halifax in November 2026.

In December 2025, the Government of Canada amended the contract to include two additional tugs. The vessels are to be named Sansum and Belle Isle, continuing the Navy’s tradition of naming Naval Large Tugs after Canadian straits.

Naval Large Tugs provide essential harbour and coastal support to the RCN, including harbour berthing, coastal towing and harbour firefighting. As the Navy continues to modernize its fleet; including the Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessels, Protecteur-class Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment vessels and future River-class destroyers, the demand for harbour support services is expected to grow.

The new vessels will replace the Navy’s five Glen-class tugs, which entered service between 1975 and 1977, as well as the two Fire-class fireboats that entered service in 1978.

Ocean Industries Inc., the Quebec-based shipbuilder delivering the first four tugs, has been selected to fulfill the expanded order.

“We’re building on proven expertise and workforce,” said Diab. “We’re further supporting domestic suppliers, domestic economies and domestic communities, and streamlining production so that the Navy gets these tugs faster.”

Speaking at the announcement, Commodore (Cmdre) Jacob French, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, stressed the importance of the new vessels to the RCN’s ability to carry out operations.

“Without the ability of an auxiliary fleet to manage dockyard operations, assist larger vessels in winter storms or monsoon winds, and push and pull wherever required so ships can receive ammunition, refuel and make safe arrivals and departures, the operational tempo we maintain abroad or domestically cannot be sustained,” said Cmdre French. “Canada’s international successes, and the RCN’s representation abroad, are only possible if we first succeed here in our own harbour.”

Cmdre French added that the new tugs provide increased towing and pushing capability that will be required to handle new warships.

All six tugs are expected to be delivered by 2029. Once fully operational, three will be stationed at CFB Halifax and three at CFB Esquimalt, providing redundancy to offset maintenance periods and strengthening overall fleet readiness.