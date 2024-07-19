

Command Chief Petty Officer Pascal Harel takes over for CPO1 Lizotte

By RCN

The Change of Appointment Ceremony for the 22nd Command Chief Petty Officer was held on July 11 at National Defence Headquarters Carling in Ottawa.

Chief Petty Officer First Class (CPO1) Pascal Harel took over from CPO1 Thomas Lizotte.

CPO1 Thomas Lizotte, a native of Saint John, N.B., began his naval career in 1983 with the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Rodney, achieving the rank of chief of the corps. He joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1989 as a Marine Engineer, serving on numerous HMC Ships and in various shore postings.

His notable deployments include enforcing UN sanctions against Haiti, supporting Swissair flight 111, and participating in Operation Apollo after the 9/11 attacks. Lizotte was admitted to the Order of Military Merit in 2010 and has held several senior positions, culminating in his role as the Royal Canadian Navy Command Chief Petty Officer since June 2022.

CPO1 Pascal Harel, born in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, joined the Navy in 1996 as a marine electrician. He has completed seven deployments and multiple postings, including being the first Reg Force Coxswain on an MCDV on the west coast and serving as HMCS Winnipeg’s Coxswain. Harel was recently appointed as the Royal Canadian Navy Command Chief Petty Officer and has been recognized as a Member of the Order of Military Merit.

The ceremony marked the transition of leadership and celebrated the distinguished careers of both naval leaders.