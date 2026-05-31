HMCS Charlottetown debuts new gun shield design while deployed on Operation HORIZON

By Lt(N) Rosa Gutierrez

On February 1, 2026, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Charlottetown departed Canadian Forces Base Halifax for a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region in support of Operations HORIZON and NEON. As the namesake of Prince Edward Island’s capital, the ship carries with it a deep connection to Charlottetown’s heritage and spirit.

Amid the demands of deployment, the crew has also found ways to express their identity and pride through a unique artistic initiative – revitalizing the ship’s 57mm gun shield art design.

The initial design featured Screech, Charlottetown’s beloved canine Ship mascot, against a green and white checkered background with the Ship’s slogan “All challenges squarely met.” Deciding it was time for a refresh, Commander Jonathan Maurice, Commanding Officer of HMCS Charlottetown, challenged the Combat Systems Engineering Officer and the Above Water Warfare Officer to source another design for the Ship’s 57mm gun shield, which represented this crew.

After receiving a series of submissions from the ship, the winning design came from Master Sailor (MS) Alexandre Heagle, an embarked Imagery Technician from Milton, Ontario. The design titled “The Angel of Charlottetown,” is a detailed and highly symbolic work that reflects the many departments that make up the ship’s company.

At its center is a female figure inspired by Saint Barbara, the patron saint of naval gunnery, symbolizing protection and strength for those who serve aboard. Surrounding her are a series of thoughtful ‘Easter Eggs’ that represent the different trades on board. A purple clasp on her cloak symbolizes the engineering department, lightning representing the ship’s operations department, the figure’s checkered cloak mirrors Charlottetown’s ship colours, while the crown atop her head represents the command triad, highlighting leadership and unity.

The project is particularly notable because, unlike most modern vessels that rely on decals, this design was painted entirely by hand, making it a rare and personal addition to the Royal Canadian Navy Fleet.

MS Heagle took three days to paint “The Angel of Charlottetown” while the ship was alongside Sydney, Australia. When asked about the piece, Commander Jonathan Maurice, HMCS Charlottetown’s Commanding Officer, offers the following: “Our sailors are some of the best in the world – they bring heart, passion, and skill to the work they do day after day. And, this project is no different. We are extremely fortunate to have a beautiful piece that encompasses all the excellent work done across the ship and reflects the pride we have in serving together as a team.”

The Canadian Armed Forces’ contributions to Operation HORIZON and Operation NEON demonstrate an enduring defence commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and enhance Canada’s role as a trusted international partner.