CFB Halifax bounced in overtime at regional basketball final

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

The Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax men’s basketball team lost to CFB Greenwood 85-71 in overtime in the final of the CAF Atlantic Regional tournament on February 29th.

This year’s tournament was held at 5th Canadian Division Support Base – Gagetown, from February 26 to 29. The hosts were unable to field a team due to the absence of several of their deployed players. CFB Gagetown’s absence led to a three-team tournament between 12 Wing Shearwater, 14 Wing Greenwood and CFB Halifax.

CFB Halifax split the round robin matches for a 1-1 record, and defeated 12 Wing Shearwater in the semi-finals 66-60 to win the opportunity to face the 2-0 14 Greenwood Bombers in the final. CFB Halifax’s coach, Personnel Support Programs Fitness and Sports Coordinator Kevin Miller, said that the tournament’s compressed schedule was hard on his team’s players, who had to play three games in 24 hours.

CFB Halifax won gold at last year’s regional and national tournaments, but the team has turned over the majority of its roster since then. Miller said that filling this year’s roster was also challenging, with only three players from last year’s championship team returning to the squad.

“It was a struggle to pull a team together this season and the roster was not finalised until a few weeks before the Championship. Many veteran players were coaxed out of retirement to help fill key positions on the roster.” he said.

Though CFB Halifax’s season has come to a disappointing end. Miller is still pleased with how his team competed.

“I’m still proud of the effort we put forward, especially of the older players who stepped in to help fill our roster. Their dedication to the program is greatly appreciated.”