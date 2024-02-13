Canadian Armed Forces CISM soccer teams seek new leadership

By Trident Staff

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) Program is searching for four motivated individuals to take charge of its international soccer teams, with both the men’s and women’s teams seeking a Head Coach and Team Manager. This is a chance to take your sports career to the next level while contributing to the success of the CAF CISM soccer program and working with high-level CAF athletes. The open positions all come with a four-year term that is likely to be filled with both challenges and rewards.

CISM represents a global collaboration of armed forces athletes from 140 countries. The multinational organization organizes various international military sporting events around the world, aimed at uniting military forces worldwide in the spirit of competition and mutual understanding.

Head Coach

The Head Coach role for the CISM Women’s and Men’s Soccer Teams is a key part of the program. Reporting to the CISM Women’s or Men’s Soccer Team Manager, who, in turn, reports to the Canadian Armed Forces Sports Manager, the Head Coach must be a military member (Regular Force, class B Reservist, or class A Reservist in accordance with CANFORGEN 165/15) or a full-time employee of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS).

Candidates for the position must hold a current B License (or higher) – National (preferred), a current C License – National working towards B License National, or a B License – Provincial with playing experience at the university, civilian First Division, and/or CISM level.

Responsibilities of the Head Coach include determining team composition, collaborating with the Team Manager in finalizing team selection, liaising with athletes on their training and development, preparing training plans for selection and training camps, staying current with coaching certifications, and scouting potential CAF CISM athletes.

Team Manager

The Team Manager serves as the team administrator and coordinator for all team activities. To be eligible, candidates must be a military member (Regular Force, class B Reservist, or class A Reservist in accordance with CANFORGEN 165/15) – either an officer (Capt and above) or an NCM (Sgt and above) or a full-time employee of CFMWS.

Responsibilities include planning, organizing, and conducting annual team activities, overseeing clothing and equipment, preparing historical data and reports, understanding CISM and sport federation rules, and ensuring effective communication among all involved parties.

Applications for these roles, as well as questions about the positions, must be submitted to the CAF Manager of Sports (gaboury.denis@cfmws.com) by February 18, 2024. Selections will be based on technical background, sporting experience, and suitability, with each candidate undergoing a formal selection process, including an interview.

The full call for nominations and application instructions for the Head Coach position and the Team Manager position, along with more information on the CAF soccer program, can be found at https://cfmws.ca/sport-fitness-rec/sports/caf-sports.