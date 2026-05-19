Applications open for CAF Women in Sport Program

By Trident Staff

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026/2027 cycle of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Women in Sport Program, an initiative aimed at supporting greater participation and leadership opportunities for women in sports across the CAF.

The program provides funding to bases and wings to help develop local sports opportunities for female athletes, coaches, officials, and participants. Up to $3,000 in funding is available each year per base or wing to support programs and initiatives that encourage skill development and long-term engagement in sports.

Funding can be used to support a wide range of local programs and initiatives aimed at increasing women’s participation in sport, including facility rentals, introductory clinics and workshops, women-specific intramural leagues, and community-led instruction or training sessions. Previous Women in Sport initiatives across the CAF have included golf lessons, learn-to-lift sessions, swimming programs, running and triathlon training, hockey and powerskating clinics, and officiating workshops designed to introduce participants to different roles within sport. Limited equipment purchases — up to $500 per base or wing, subject to approval — may also be funded when directly connected to an approved initiative.

Military members with ideas for programs are encouraged to apply on their own or through their local PSP fitness and sports staff. All applications will be routed through a PSP Manager of Fitness, Sports and Recreation or a designated Sports Coordinator, who can also assist members with the application process and development of program ideas.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026/2027 funding cycle, with submissions remaining open until February 27, 2027. The program supports activities taking place throughout the year, with all approved initiatives for 2026/2027 required to wrap up by March 31, 2027.

Applicants can complete the online form and find additional information through the program page on the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services website.

For questions about the application process or future programming, contact your local PSP sports coordinator or Jessica Crouch at CAF Sports Headquarters: crouch.jessica@cfmws.com.