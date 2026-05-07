All hands on deck: DND Family Days returns June 12-13 

DND Family Days returns to His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard in Halifax on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, bringing two days of excitement, connection, and community celebration for Canadian Armed Forces members, their families, and the wider Defence Team.

A tradition in Halifax for nearly three decades, Family Days continues to evolve. This year, visitors will notice a refreshed layout designed to enhance the experience right from the moment they arrive. Shortly after entering through Rainbow Gate, guests will be welcomed directly into the Entertainment Zone, where a wide range of inflatable games and rides will be set up for kids and families to enjoy.

Nearby, the always-popular RHIB rides will also be found closer to the site entrance, giving attendees an opportunity to experience the harbour from a different perspective. Family Days also offers the chance to get out on the water aboard the Harbour Hopper, which will be on site offering free amphibious tours on both days of the event. The Hopper provides a unique way to explore both land and water while taking in the sights of Halifax. Be sure to grab your free tickets shortly after arriving to secure a seat!

Family Days would not be possible without the continued support of its sponsors. Sobeys returns as Presenting Sponsor, alongside a strong group of partners who help bring the event to life. Throughout the Dockyard, sponsor booths will offer interactive activities, giveaways, and opportunities for attendees to connect with organizations that support the military community.

Military units and partners will also play a key role in the event. Attendees can expect Military Police demonstrations and the chance to explore ship tours, offering a closer look at the operations and people behind Canada’s Atlantic Fleet.

Visitors can also stop by the Ships’ Marketplace, supported by the PSP Fleet Support team, where merchandise from ships of the Atlantic Fleet will be available for purchase. From hats and hoodies to coins and other unique items, the marketplace offers a chance to take home a piece of naval pride.

Other Family Days staples — great snacks and drinks, mascot appearances, prize giveaways, and more — will also be back, making it a weekend the whole family won’t want to miss.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back to DND Family Days, and the whole team is hard at work putting together a great event for our military families,” says Missy Sonier, Corporate Services Manager with Personnel Support Programs Halifax.