2023 Halifax Region NDWCC: Mid-Campaign Update

By Capt(N) Andy MacKenzie ,

2023 Halifax Region NDWCC Champion

CFB Halifax Base Commander

The 2023 National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) is in full force after almost two months of canvassing and fundraising events across the Halifax region. To date, some highlights of the campaign include a tailgate themed kick-off BBQ, a golf tournament, a dragon boat regatta and two Day of Caring activities in support of Spencer House. Bravo Zulu and thank you to all local Defence Team members who have contributed so far by giving their time, skills and/or monetary donations in support of a great cause.

We’ve had a lively campaign season so far, but we aren’t finished yet! There’s still lots of time to get involved and there are some great events and activities coming up. As an example, Base Executive Services is organizing The Hauntings of the Admiralty House Escape Room held inside the historic Naval Museum of Halifax. The Escape Room will run from November 15 until December 12, with three sessions scheduled per weekday. Local Defence Team members are encouraged to gather a minimum of eight participants per team to take on this spooky escape room adventure in support of the NDWCC. For more information, visit our NDWCC events and initiatives page on the Trident Newspaper website.

Another exciting event to look forward to as the weather gets colder is the Suitcase-Travel Party! Base Administration and PSP Halifax have organized a travel-themed event that will be held on the evening of January 18, 2024 at Juno Tower. Local Defence Team members who attend this event will have a chance to win a trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic along with many other wonderful prizes. Only 500 tickets will be sold with proceeds going to the NDWCC. For more information about this event and other NDWCC events and activities, visit https://tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc-eventsinitiatives/.

As in previous years, ePledge is also available as an accessible donating option this campaign season. ePledge is a secure, convenient (web based & mobile friendly) and simple way you can donate through payroll deduction, credit card, or PayPal. When you use ePledge, you can choose the charity/charities to which you’d like to donate from a Canadian registered charity drop-down menu. You can set up monthly deductions from your paycheque and will receive an immediate emailed confirmation of your gift. The ePledge payroll deduction deadline is November 22 for Canadian Armed Forces members and December 9 for civilians. Visit the ePledge website to donate today! For instructions on how to complete the ePledge form, talk to your unit canvasser or visit our NDWCC Q&A page and scroll down to point #6.

Remember, weekly NDWCC updates are released through base-wide email, CFB Halifax social media and the Trident Newspaper website every Monday, so be sure to check them out for all the details on upcoming events, initiatives, and ways to give. Let’s have an even better second half to our 2023 campaign and finish off strong!

And finally, as we head quickly toward the holiday season – a season of giving – let’s continue to remind ourselves of why we participate in this campaign each year and how our contributions, both as individuals and as a Defence community, can make a big difference to those in need.

For other resources and information on the NDWCC, visit www.tridentnewspaper.com/ndwcc2023.

For any questions or additional information regarding the NDWCC please contact the NDWCC Halifax mailbox at NDWCCHalifax@forces.gc.ca.