12 Wing Innovation Program “empowering” positive change

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

12 Wing Shearwater is seeking to harness the creativity of all its members to improve workflow and create positive change.

The new 12 Wing Innovation Program focuses on gathering and implementing personnel suggestions on how work at the wing can be made more efficient, streamlined, or modernized. It also welcomes ideas around new initiatives that would benefit the team and the surrounding community.

Far removed from the office suggestion boxes of years past, each idea submission to the Innovation Program kicks off a multi-step process designed to help members take their ideas from suggestion to reality.

Members can propose ideas online, which are then reviewed by the 12 Wing Innovation Team, who oversee the program. The team reviews all submitted ideas, provides feedback, and can work with members to help their ideas come to fruition. Once the proposal is fleshed out, a brief is developed to present to the relevant approving authority, often a unit Commanding Officer, who may approve the idea or ask for further refinement.

Master Corporal (MCpl) Richard Dunbar, the originator of the 12 Wing Innovation Program and now part of the Innovation Team, said that the program is designed to benefit those in the junior ranks, who might not otherwise have the chance to share ideas with senior leaders.

He said that the program acknowledges “anyone can have a great idea” and introduces a new method for collaboration across different ranks.

“Before [the Innovation Program], there was no effective means of bottom-up communication for something to get from the lowest level to the decision-makers. And oftentimes, there would be roadblocks that impeded that progress along the way.”

Approved proposals are typically carried out by the member who came up with them. This, MCpl Dunbar added, fosters a sense of ownership, gives the members a chance to build relationships throughout the chain of command, and provides them with leadership experience.

“It’s really about empowering our members and giving them a voice,” he said, adding he also sees a potential impact on retention and morale.

Since the Innovation Team was founded in October 2023, they have received more than 130 ideas, 20 of which have received approval, and 10 of those have been fully implemented.

MCpl Dunbar said that most submissions have focused on quality-of-life improvements, mental health initiatives, and organizational efficiencies.

Some newly implemented ideas use QR codes to improve communication on base. Personnel who want to nominate their co-workers for honours or awards can now quickly scan a QR code, choose an award, and send the nomination directly to the Wing Chiefs. Similarly, the Junior Member’s Advisory Council at 12 Wing now uses QR codes to help their fellow members send suggestions up the chain of command.

Other proposals include everything from plans to grow a community garden in collaboration with residents of the nearby military housing, to the potential for using virtual and integrated reality technology for aircrew training.

Major (Maj) Stephanie Noris heads the innovation team. She said the program has been well received by members at 12 Wing and added that the structure of the program could easily be mirrored by other bases or units, regardless of the military branch.

“Anyone could adopt it. We put the framework in place, and we’re hoping that people will take it on and that this grows,” she said.

“People have liked having their voice heard and getting their ideas out there.”

12 Wing personnel can send ideas to the innovation program by emailing 12wing.ideas@forces.gc.ca or by scanning one of the program’s QR code posters that have been distributed to each 12 Wing squadron. On the DWAN, visit the 12 Wing Innovation Portal for more information and a rundown of ideas submitted through the program so far.