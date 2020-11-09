Youth Reporter Contest

By PSP Community Recreation

Being a military family member carries unique challenges, and that is particularly true regarding the children of military members. Military youth have an important perspective that is often overlooked in the CAF Community. CAF Newspapers want to change that, and are currently seeking youth reporters from military families between the ages of 13 and 18 to write a story about the unique issues facing them.

“I believe the youth in our CAF Community have an important voice and perspective that we need to draw out to better understand how we can serve the unique needs of military families” says Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare, Chief, CWO Marco Côté.

The story the youth reporter provides must be original, and should be written on an issue, personal experience or insight, that reflects the unique issues that important to themselves, as well as their friends and family.

Youth interested in this endeavor should submit an application (which can be found at CAFconnection.ca/YouthReporter) with their story pitch by 31 December, 2020.

CAF newspaper managers will then meet in January to choose the five most unique and powerful story pitches, and have the winning participants write their story. The stories will then be published online and in CAF newspapers, and a grand prize package and scholarship will be awarded for the best story, as determined by reader votes.

Apply now to participate in this scholarship competition organized by the Canadian Forces Newspapers. CAFconnection.ca/YouthReporter.