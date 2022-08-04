World Military Sailing Championships / Championnat du monde militaire de voile

Five athletes from the Royal Canadian Navy recently represented Canada at the 53rd World Military Sailing Championships in Brest, France. The event, organized by the French Navy on behalf of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), aims to promote friendship through sport by providing opportunities for armed forces personnel from all nations to meet on the sports field instead of the battlefield. The Canadian Team (on the right in the photo above) embraced this objective and was awarded the “fair play in sailing” prize for their sportsmanlike conduct and conviviality with other nations.

For the Canadian Team of PO2 Clayton Mills (helm), LCdr Ryan Deforest (main trim), Lt(N) Sam Morgan (jib trim), Lt(N) Alanna Foscarini (foredeck), and A/Slt Fraser Smith (spare/coach), it was also a once-in a lifetime opportunity to race against some of the best sailors in the world, including world champions and Olympic medalists.

Cinq athlètes de la Marine royale canadienne (MRC) ont récemment représenté le Canada au 53e Championnat du monde militaire de voile à Brest, en France. L’événement, organisé par la Marine française pour le compte du Conseil international du sport militaire (CISM), vise à promouvoir l’amitié par le sport en donnant l’occasion aux membres des forces armées de tous les pays de se rencontrer dans un contexte sportif plutôt que sur le champ de bataille. L’équipe canadienne a adhéré à cet objectif et a reçu le Prix de l’esprit sportif en voile pour son esprit d’entraide et sa convivialité avec les autres nations.

L’équipe canadienne était composée du M 2 Clayton Mills (barreur), du Capc Ryan Deforest (régleur principal), du Ltv Sam Morgan (régleur de foc), de la Ltv Alanna Foscarini (pont avant) et de Ens 2 Fraser Smith (remplaçant/entraîneur). Ce fut également une occasion unique de se mesurer à certains des meilleurs marins du monde, dont des champions du monde et des médaillés olympiques.