Women’s hockey regionals set for February 10-14

By Trident Staff

The CFB Halifax Mariners women’s hockey team will be looking to win gold for the second year in a row as Halifax gets set to host the 2025 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Atlantic Region Women’s Hockey Championship next month.

The three-team tournament will be held at the Shearwater Arena from February 10-14, with the Mariners being joined by teams from 14 Wing Greenwood and 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

A tentative schedule has the week kicking off on February 10 with a meet-and-greet, before action gets underway the next morning:

February 11

Game 1: Halifax vs. Greenwood (9:30 a.m.)

Game 2: Greenwood vs. Gagetown (6:30 p.m.)

February 12

Game 3: Gagetown vs. Halifax (2 p.m.)

February 13

Semi-final: 2nd place vs. 3rd place (9:30 a.m.)

February 14

Final: 1st place vs. Semi-final winner (9:30 a.m.)

All are invited to come cheer on the Halifax Mariners! This year’s CAF Men’s Atlantic Region Hockey Championship will also take place soon; the tournament is set for January 20-24 at 14 Wing Greenwood.