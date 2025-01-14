Women’s hockey regionals set for February 10-14
By Trident Staff
The CFB Halifax Mariners women’s hockey team will be looking to win gold for the second year in a row as Halifax gets set to host the 2025 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Atlantic Region Women’s Hockey Championship next month.
The three-team tournament will be held at the Shearwater Arena from February 10-14, with the Mariners being joined by teams from 14 Wing Greenwood and 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.
A tentative schedule has the week kicking off on February 10 with a meet-and-greet, before action gets underway the next morning:
February 11
Game 1: Halifax vs. Greenwood (9:30 a.m.)
Game 2: Greenwood vs. Gagetown (6:30 p.m.)
February 12
Game 3: Gagetown vs. Halifax (2 p.m.)
February 13
Semi-final: 2nd place vs. 3rd place (9:30 a.m.)
February 14
Final: 1st place vs. Semi-final winner (9:30 a.m.)
All are invited to come cheer on the Halifax Mariners! This year’s CAF Men’s Atlantic Region Hockey Championship will also take place soon; the tournament is set for January 20-24 at 14 Wing Greenwood.