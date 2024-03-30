Windsor command team visits namesake city

By Trident Staff

The city of Windsor welcomed members of the crew of Windsor from March 15-18.

Commanding Officer (CO) Lieutenant-Commander (LCdr) Harrison Nguyen-Huynh and three others from the ship’s company of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Windsor took part in the visit to the submarine’s namesake city in Southwestern Ontario.

“This namesake city visit was a way to reach out to local community leaders to thank them for their ongoing support over the past 20 years,” LCdr Nguyen-Huynh said in a news release.

The weekend trip included meetings with the boat’s sponsor, Mrs. Anne Winterbottom, as well as Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. The team also paid respects at naval memorials and at the grave site of Rear-Admiral Walter Hose.

“Our relationship with the City of Windsor is important to all the members of the submarine’s crew, and submariners everywhere – both past and present,” LCdr Nguyen-Huynh added.

The CO was joined by HMCS Windsor’s Coxswain, Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class George Smith, Sonar Officer, Lieutenant (Navy) Bradley Virgin, and Sonar Operator, Sailor 1st Class Brandon Trask.

The team was also hosted by the Naval Reserve Division HMCS Hunter while in Windsor. Hunter CO Commander (Cdr) Richard Hillier said he was happy to welcome his Navy colleagues and help raise awareness of his city’s prominence in the naval community.

“Both units represent the city of Windsor and play an important role as part of Canada’s defence policy.”