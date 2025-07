Members of HMCS William Hall were all smiles as the ship sailed back into Halifax Harbour on July 3, returning from a six-week deployment supporting Operation Caribbe, Canada’s contribution to United States-led enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Basin. The deployment included multiple maritime patrols and interdictions, and the 1,545 kilograms of cocaine seized during this deployment represents one of the largest single-ship hauls by the RCN in recent years.