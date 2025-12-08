Wardroom becomes podcast studio aboard HMCS St. John’s

By Captain Matt Rowe

HMCS St. John’s

Over the past few months, Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) officers have become regular guests on EdUp Canada, a podcast hosted by Michael Sangster, CEO of the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC). This modest but impactful platform has recently featured voices such as Lieutenant-Commander Chris Elliott, Commanding Officer of HMCS Hunter, Commander Jeffrey Anderson, Captain of HMCS St. John’s, and even Vice-Admiral (VAdm) Angus Topshee, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy.

It’s not CBC News, CTV, or the National. So why are senior naval leaders and sailors choosing to mic up for EdUp Canada? The answer can be found in something Sangster himself said during his conversation with VAdm Topshee:

“Interestingly, we just did a survey at a college and 70% of the graduates asked, ‘Can I meet with the Navy? Can they come in and talk to us?’”

That’s a call the crew of HMCS St. John’s was ready to answer. They responded by turning their own wardroom into a makeshift podcast studio during their sail across the Atlantic.

At Sea, On Air

While transiting toward the Mediterranean to join Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) on Operation REASSURANCE, about 20 members of St. John’s took a few minutes out of their day to share their experiences and roles aboard the ship.

These crew members represented a wide cross-section of trades, including:

Naval Warfare Officer

Maritime Technician

Marine Systems Engineering Officer

Naval Communicator

Cook

Sonar Operator

Naval Electronic Sensor Operator

Weapons Engineering Technician

Boatswain

These interviews aimed to give Canadians a better understanding of what life is like aboard a warship, and importantly, what career opportunities exist within the Navy.

What Is NACC?

The National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) represents over 550 regulated private career colleges across Canada, educating approximately 200,000 domestic students annually. These institutions focus on practical, skills-based programs designed to transition graduates quickly into the workforce.

Through the EdUp Canada podcast, Sangster and his guests aim to showcase how people can build fulfilling careers by developing the right skillsets, making the RCN a natural partner.

Outreach

The collaboration between the RCN and NACC goes beyond podcasting. It includes in-person and virtual engagement, facilitating evaluation of programs for the Non-Commissioned Member Subsidized Training and Education Plan (NCMSTEP), and partnership-building through Naval Reserve Divisions across the country.

But it’s the candid, at-sea podcast episodes that have captured the attention of the ship and its crew. When asked, “How can the Navy talk to us?”, sailors aboard St. John’s answered in the most compelling way they could, by speaking directly from the ship at sea. Keep an ear out for the EdUp Canada “Crew Spotlight” episodes featuring members of HMCS St. John’s.