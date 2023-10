It was all about volleyball on September 15 at 12 Wing Shearwater, with units from across the wing gathering at the Fitness and Sports Centre for some friendly competition. 12 Wing Operations Support Squadron Commanding Officer, LCol Paul Malone, kicked things off with an opening serve, and a wing-wide tournament took place through the morning, with Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) coming out on top. Thanks to all who participated and made this a great event!