Veterans’ Week poster unveiled in Shearwater

Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor unveiled the 2024 Veterans’ Week poster, as well as the Veterans’ Week theme, in the company of Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families on September 3 at 12 Wing Shearwater.

This year’s theme — Canadian Armed Forces around the world — and the poster, reflect Canada’s longstanding role in promoting and defending peace and security across the globe. The poster depicts crew members of a Canadian Cyclone helicopter looking down on HMCS Montréal, sailing in the Mediterranean Sea. As the Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates its 100th anniversary, this Veterans’ Week poster pays a special homage to CAF members who have contributed to domestic operations, international peace efforts and overseas military missions.

From left, Minister Petitpas Taylor introduced the poster and theme alongside Rear-Admiral Josée Kurtz, Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic, and 12 Wing Shearwater Commander Colonel David Holmes.