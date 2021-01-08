VAdm Baines will be 37th Commander RCN

The next Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy will be a familiar face to sailors on the east coast. VAdm Craig Baines served as Commander of the Atlantic Fleet from 2014-2017 before being appointed Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic, a position he held until July 2020. His 33-year CAF career also includes appointments as Commanding Officer of HMCS Winnipeg and Base Commander at CFB Esquimalt. He was promoted to Vice-Admiral by Gen Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, on January 5, and will assume command of the Royal Canadian Navy during a ceremony on January 12, replacing outgoing Commander RCN VAdm Art McDonald, who is slated to become the next Chief of the Defence Staff.