VAdm Angus Topshee becomes 38th Commander RCN / Le vam Angus Topshee devient le 38e commandant de la MRC

VAdm Angus Topshee becomes 38th Commander RCN

By Joanie Veitch,

Trident Staff

VAdm Angus Topshee assumed the duties of Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) from VAdm Craig Baines on May 30, 2022, in a change of command ceremony presided over by General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS).

Thanking VAdm Baines for his service, Gen Eyre said command of the Navy is an “exceptional task” that demands “resolve and compassionate leadership.”

“Your career has been marked by your humility, dedication, loyalty and passion for the Navy and the people in it,” he said to VAdm Baines. “You’re leaving our Navy and VAdm Topshee in a good position to deal with a rapidly changing world, a world that’s more dangerous now than at any time since the Second World War… where change is the only constant and unpredictability is the new steady state.”

Joking that he had sent VAdm Topshee a “four-page expectation letter”, Gen Eyre said he is confident the new Commander “will be a steady and expert hand on the tiller” as the Navy faces the challenges ahead.

“You will lead the modernization of the Navy to ensure it is ready for the future fight,” he said. “You will continue to drive cultural growth in the Navy to ensure we can attract and retain the best that Canada has to offer… the talent we so desperately need.”

Attaining the role of the Navy’s top position is not something VAdm Topshee said he could have foreseen when he started his career in the CAF.

While he has served in a variety of command and staff roles throughout his career — most recently as Commander Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force Pacific — the Navy was VAdm Topshee’s third option when he first signed up, he said.

“I joined to be a pilot… but as you can see that didn’t work out. After 17.2 hours on a CT-134 — the Mighty Musketeer — it was determined that I didn’t have the aptitude to be a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force,” he laughed.

Following an unsuccessful attempt to join the Canadian Army, VAdm Topshee began his naval officer training in 1996. Reflecting on both his own challenges in finding his way in the CAF, and following the career paths of some of his fellow officers in that naval officer training course — a class consisting of as many women as men — VAdm Topshee said he learned a huge lesson about how talent can easily go untapped.

“If you had told me at the time that one of us from that class would go on to take command of the Navy, I’d have rated several of those women as the most likely contenders as they were extremely talented,” he said.

While three men from the class have gone on to hold senior officer positions, he said, none of the women made it even to the position of Executive Officer.

“It was not a lack of talent or motivation on their part. This tremendous loss to the Navy was as a result of systemic — often overt — sexism and discrimination,” he said. “While we have made considerable progress — and I am heartened by the great women we have in command of warships right now — I am determined that we never again squander our talent like that.”

VAdm Baines, who spent a year and a half as Commander of the RCN as part of his 35-year naval career, is retiring from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Thanking his family and friends for their support, VAdm Baines offered his gratitude to the sailors and public servants of the RCN for their work in what “can only be characterized as a challenging time in our history.”

“I’ve been inspired by your dedication, loyalty and service to your country,” he said.

Speaking directly to VAdm Topshee, VAdm Baines said he “couldn’t be leaving the RCN in better hands.”

The ceremony was held at Her Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard, Halifax, home of Maritime Forces Atlantic, and live streamed on Facebook.

On June 2, Chief Petty Officer 1st Class (CPO1) Thomas Lizotte assumed the role of Command Chief Petty Officer of the RCN from CPO1 David Steeves, who is retiring after 33 years of service.

Le vam Angus Topshee devient le 38e commandant de la MRC

Par Joanie Veitch,

Équipe du Trident

Le vam Angus Topshee a succédé au vam Craig Baines au poste de commandant de la Marine royale canadienne (MRC) le 30 mai 2022, lors d’une cérémonie de passation de commandement présidée par le général Wayne Eyre, chef d’état-major de la défense (CEMD).