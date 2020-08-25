V-J Day 75th anniversary commemorated in Halifax

An event was held at the Grand Parade Square in Halifax on August 15 to mark the 75th anniversary of V-J Day and the end of the Second World War in the Pacific. Federal Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay, seen here flanked by CAF members in period uniforms, was on hand to deliver remarks. MacAulay also unveiled this year’s official Veterans Week poster, which features Second World War veterans Anne and Howard McNamara and Vicky (Goodyear) Luscombe. Though Canada’s largest contributions to the Second World War were in Europe and on the Atlantic ocean, it was noted during the ceremony that more than 10,000 Canadians served in Asia and the Pacific during the war.