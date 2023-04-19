Updates from HMCS Fredericton on Op Reassurance

HMCS Fredericton is continuing its ongoing Operation Reassurance deployment in the Mediterranean, operating alongside allies as part of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2. The vessel recently made its second stop in Souda Bay, Greece this year, following its participation in gunnery exercises and other presence activities in the Adriatic, Ionian, and central Mediterranean waters.



While in port, Fredericton was also able to receive their latest batch of morale mail from family and friends at home. The packages served as a great morale booster for the crew as they near the halfway mark of their six-month mission.