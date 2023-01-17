Upcoming dates for CAF Atlantic Region sports
By Trident Staff
Canadian Armed Forces sports is back in full swing this winter through the Atlantic Region, with a number of regional events planned for the coming months. Interested in competing or being part of a team representing your base? Contact your local PSP Sports Coordinator for more information.
Upcoming events:
2023 CAF Atlantic Men’s Hockey Championship
Where: 5 CDSB Gagetown
When: January 23-27
2023 CAF Atlantic Men’s Basketball Championship
Where: 12 Wing Shearwater
When: January 24-27
2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Old Timer’s Hockey Championship
Where: 12 Wing Shearwater
When: February 13-17
2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Women’s Hockey Championship
Where: 14 Wing Greenwood
When: February 13-17
2023 CAF Atlantic Volleyball Championship (Men’s + Women’s)
Where: 5 CDSB Gagetown
When: February 26-March 3
2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Squash Championship (development camp)
Where: 14 Wing Greenwood
When: February 27 – March 1
2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Curling Championship
Where: CFB Halifax Curling Club
When: February 27-March 3rd