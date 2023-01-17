Upcoming dates for CAF Atlantic Region sports

By Trident Staff

Canadian Armed Forces sports is back in full swing this winter through the Atlantic Region, with a number of regional events planned for the coming months. Interested in competing or being part of a team representing your base? Contact your local PSP Sports Coordinator for more information.

Upcoming events:

2023 CAF Atlantic Men’s Hockey Championship

Where: 5 CDSB Gagetown

When: January 23-27

2023 CAF Atlantic Men’s Basketball Championship

Where: 12 Wing Shearwater

When: January 24-27

2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Old Timer’s Hockey Championship

Where: 12 Wing Shearwater

When: February 13-17

2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Women’s Hockey Championship

Where: 14 Wing Greenwood

When: February 13-17

2023 CAF Atlantic Volleyball Championship (Men’s + Women’s)

Where: 5 CDSB Gagetown

When: February 26-March 3

2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Squash Championship (development camp)

Where: 14 Wing Greenwood

When: February 27 – March 1

2023 CAF Atlantic Regional Curling Championship

Where: CFB Halifax Curling Club

When: February 27-March 3rd