Upcoming CAF sports tournaments

Local, regional, and national CAF sports tournaments schedule

By Trident Staff

The following is a list of dates for some of the CAF sports tournaments to be held in late 2019 and in the first few months of 2010.

Dates for more COTW, COTF, Wing Cup, regional and national tournaments for various sports will be announced as they are finalized.

Atlantic Regional Old Timers Hockey Championship is from January 28-30 at 12 Wing Shearwater.

The CAF National Men’s Hockey Championship is in Gagetown, NB from February 17-21, 2020.

The Atlantic Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Championship is in March 2020 at CFB Halifax.

The Atlantic Regional Curling Championship is in March 2020 at CFB Halifax.

The MEGA curling tournament is on March 1, 2020.

The CAF National Women’s hockey championship is from March 8-13, 2020, at 17 Wing Winnipeg.

The CAF National Old Timers Hockey Championship is from March 21-26, 2020 at CFB Borden.

The CAF National Swimming Championship is from March 26-30, 2020 in Nepean, Ontario.

Wing Cup floor hockey is from April 13-17, 2020.

COTW and COTF floor hockey is from April 27-May 1, 2020.

The CAF National Running Championship is from May 22-24, 2020 in Ottawa.

Prospective competitors are reminded that the deadline to enter is January 13, 2020. For more information, please contact Isaac Habib at Isaac.habib@forces.gc.ca