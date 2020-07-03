The unexpected unfolds at CPO1 promotion

By Peter Mallett,

The Lookout Staff

CPO1 Tina Steeves was duped last week.

Her Commanding Officer, Maj Giuseppe Ramacieri, informed her they were going to conduct a surprise promotion for the unit’s Administration Officer that morning. As the Unit Chief, her presence is required at all of these events.

When she got to the venue, the foyer of the Canadian Forces Recruiting Centre (CFRC) in Ottawa, she saw her husband and knew something was up. A spark of hope interrupted her thoughts; could it be her promotion?

Then CPO1 David Steeves stepped forward with CPO1 slip-ons in hand.

“I was in complete shock when I realized my husband was going to promote me.”

Her husband was thrilled to spring the surprise on his wife.

“It was an emotional honour to be able to personally promote my wife,” he said. “Although it isn’t the first time this has happened, it was still an extreme privilege and pretty darn neat to see the two CPO1 Steeves side-by-side on the DWAN [Defence email list].”

Husband Steeves serves as the Royal Canadian Navy Chief Petty Officer; wife Steeves is the Recruiting Chief for Northern and Eastern Ontario. They have both reached the pinnacle rank in the non-commissioned officer rank system.

CPO1 David Steeves has spent 31 years in the navy, and CPO1 Tina Steeves has accumulated 28 years thus far. In six weeks, she will start a new posting, Commander Navy Comptroller, Divisional Chief Petty Officer First Class.

She says achieving the rank of CPO1 is a rarity that only one percent of those in the military ever attain and she is truly honoured to wear the rank.

“Achieving this is something I could never have imagined when I was a young reservist and is one of the proudest moments of my life,” she said.