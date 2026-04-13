Two-year closure of the Naval Museum of Halifax during building renovation

As of April 2, 2026, The Naval Museum of Halifax is closed for a two-year period to accommodate a planned renovation of Admiralty House, the 208-year-old building and National Historic Site that is home to the museum. The museum closure is anticipated to extend from April 7, 2026, to spring 2028.

During the closure, the museum will significantly invest in the development of new core exhibitions that will enrich the visitor experience and enhance visitors’ understanding of the rich cultural history of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). Importantly, the planned renovation of Admiralty House is an opportunity to preserve the museum’s largest artifact and a building that has been at the heart of the history of Canadian and allied naval forces in Halifax for over two centuries.

In-person visits to the museum will not be permitted during the closure period and most programs and services offered by the museum will be temporarily suspended. The public can rest assured that this planned closure represents a temporary service disruption, and the Naval Museum of Halifax will reopen to the public upon its completion. The collection will be carefully managed offsite to protect the museum’s artifacts throughout the renovation period.

The Naval Museum of Halifax seeks to foster an understanding of the rich and dynamic history of Canada’s navy. Spanning from the foundation of the RCN in 1910 into its more modern configuration, the Museum strives bring our navy’s history from ship to shore, to inspire curiosity about, and celebrate, the contributions of those who have served.