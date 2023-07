The National Band of the Naval Reserve (NBNR) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Symphonic Band delivered a joint performance to veterans, serving members and the public during a concert on Sunday, June 25 at the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre. The afternoon also featured traditional Korean dancing, a taekwondo demonstration, and a local Korean children’s choir. Despite scheduling changes due to weather, a large crowd came out to enjoy the cross-cultural event.