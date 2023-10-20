Trinity unveils new smudging area ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Ryan Melanson,

Since joining the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) in 2019, Sailor 1st Class Grace Assiginack says

she’s actively sought ways to incorporate her Indigenous culture into her military career. After

careful planning and work alongside the command team at Trinity Maritime Operational Support

and Intelligence Center (MOSIC), the latest result of that effort was unveiled on September 28.

Following a short PD session led by S1 Assiginack, Trinity’s new designated smudging area

was officially opened just outside the unit’s home at Stadacona building S-89. The unit is also

now keeping a smudge kit available to be used at any time by its members.

“I wanted to do something that could bring my culture into the unit and make it available to

others,” S1 Assiginack said, after leading the first smudging ceremony with colleagues in the

new space. The opening session touched on the significance of the smudging ceremony and

sacred medicines involved, along with a discussion about the history of Residential Schools in

Canada, the Indian Act, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Today we just hope that this gives people some extra background information, and some

context when they see Indigenous cultural traditions happening in their communities or if they

have the chance to participate.”

Trinity’s first Indigenous Liaison Officer, S1 Assiginack is Blackfoot, and while she comes from a

family with a history of military service, she says her cultural background wasn’t a big part of her

life growing up, due to members of her extended family attending Residential Schools and other

factors. As an adolescent, living near a number of Reserves in Ontario, she found opportunities

to reconnect with that heritage, in turn encouraging her father and others to do the same.

For advice on how to introduce a smudging area to the unit in an appropriate way, S1

Assiginack and Trinity leadership met with Honourary Captain (Navy) Debbie Eisan, and after

working through a few regulation-related roadblocks, the team was able to secure the prominent

area outside the unit’s main entrance and make the project a reality.

LCdr Dusty Allen, Trinity’s Executive Officer, said the Command Team is very pleased with the

initiative so far, and gave full credit to his Indigenous Liaison Officer for seeing it through to

fruition. The ability to open the new area just before the third annual National Day for Truth and

Reconciliation also added significance, he said.

“We can’t thank the team and S1 Assiginack enough; this is a very important event for us, and it

doesn’t end here today,” he said, noting that further educational events are planned for the

future.

S1 Assiginack added her hope that fellow Trinity members feel comfortable continuing some of

these discussions with her, and also that colleagues make use of the smudging area if they

desire. She stressed that members need not be Indigenous to find comfort in the ceremony.

“The smudge kit is available for everyone and anyone.”