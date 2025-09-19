Trained and ready for flight

Nine Canadian Armed Forces members and two Department of National Defence civilian employees recently completed the General Purpose Uncrewed Arial Systems (GPUAS) Operator Course hosted by the Advanced Naval Capabilities Unit East (ANC UXS – East) in Halifax. The participants spent one week gaining valuable hands-on experience and technical knowledge while conducting flight operations in very challenging terrain. The course provided tactical knowledge and technical expertise on the state-of-the-art Skydio X2 UAS platform. The practical experience received from this course will enhance the UAS capabilities of each candidate’s parent units.

ANC UXS trains personnel in the operation of uncrewed air, surface, and subsurface systems. Further, they design and deliver tactically capable teams able to execute a wide range of operations worldwide, and they support the development of innovative naval tactics, technology, and capabilities across various domains, including Maritime Interdiction Operations (MIO), force protection and harbour defence. The integration of Uncrewed Systems is growing rapidly and reshaping modern naval operations. ANC UXS facilitates the delivery of the Royal Canadian Navy’s drone capability, and the integration of aerial, surface, and subsurface systems.

ANC UXS – East is planning to run two further GPUAS courses; September 29 to October 3, and October 6 to 10, respectively. Personnel interested in receiving GPUAS training should make their interest known to their chain of command. Responsible command authorities should contact ANC UXS to determine availability and facilitate course loading of personnel.