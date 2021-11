The future HMCS Max Bernays, the third of six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships being built for the Royal Canadian Navy, was successfully launched by builder Irving Shipbuilding on October 23. The ship was brought to the Bedford Basin via barge and lowered into the water, a process that took multiple hours and involved hundreds of members of Irving’s workforce. The future Max Bernays will be the first AOPS to have a west coast homeport at CFB Esquimalt.