

The importance of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence in Canada

By Kim Roberge

Civilian Co Chair, DWAO

As Canada approaches the conclusion of 2024, the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence (GBV) takes on added significance as a beacon of hope and collective action in the ongoing struggle for equality and justice. Spanning from November 25 to December 10, this campaign encapsulates critical dates, including the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (November 25), the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women (December 6) and International Human Rights Day (December 10).

The alarming statistic that one in three women has experienced some form of physical or sexual violence underscores the urgency of the campaign’s objectives. By amplifying awareness during these 16 days, Canadians are encouraged not only to reflect on the harsh realities of GBV but also to engage in grassroots activism through discussions, workshops, and educational initiatives that dismantle the societal norms enabling this pervasive issue. This collective effort is essential in promoting a deeper understanding of consent, healthy relationships, and the fundamental principles of gender equality.

Equally vital to the campaign is its unwavering support for survivors of gender-based violence, highlighting the need for accessible resources and comprehensive advocacy. Community organizations and groups play a crucial role in ensuring that individuals impacted by violence are aware of the support available to them, including legal aid and counseling services. In 2024, as discussions around intersectionality gain momentum, it becomes imperative to advocate for tailored solutions that address the unique challenges faced by marginalized communities, such as Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals.

Public demonstrations, social media campaigns, and engaging with policymakers are key strategies to leverage collective power for meaningful reforms, including stronger legislation and enhanced funding for support services. By fostering an inclusive environment that acknowledges diverse voices and experiences, Canada can cultivate a supportive community poised to combat GBV.

As the Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) Halifax and other organizations implement educational initiatives, share stories, and create opportunities for open dialogue, the potential for real change becomes evident. Through these collective actions, Canadians can forge a path toward a society defined by respect, equality, and justice for all, where the specter of violence no longer looms over any individual based on their gender.

The DWAO Halifax will be acknowledging these days with online events, educational emails, a poster campaign around base buildings, and by sharing stories, podcasts, videos and knowledge with each other. Please watch for messaging around the base as well; on the MARLANT Splash page, through Base Public Affairs and on the DWAO social media pages. Please reach out to the DWAO at Halifax.DWAO@forces.gc.ca