The Fleet Corrosion Support Team is here to help!

By Cameron Walker,

In partnership with the Major Surface Combatant 8 section of the Directorate of Maritime Equipment Program Management (DMEPM (MSC) 8), Fleetway, and ICE Dragon Corrosion, we’re proud to introduce the contracted Halifax-class Fleet Corrosion Support (FCS) Teams as part of the Corrosion Management Program (CMP). Active on both coasts, the FCS teams provide practical, hands-on support to ship staff (SS) assisting with the completion of first line corrosion-related maintenance. They are also available to support other coastal stakeholders upon request.

In Halifax, the FCS Team works alongside SS, Fleet Maintenance Facility (FMF) Cape Scott, life-cycle material managers (LCMMs), and other dockyard stakeholders to deliver tailored support, including:

Hands-on coaching for corrosion-related preventative maintenance (PM) tasks.

Gap analyses for paint repairs & cathodic protection systems.

Paint locker management and support.

QA/QC planning and support.

And more!

Recently, the East Coast FCS Team conducted their first coaching session with HMCS Charlottetown’s SS, focusing on cathodic protection and protective coatings. During this session, SS members engaged in hands-on coating repairs and assessed the operation of the impressed current cathodic protection system using over-the-side readings.

Based on feedback from coastal stakeholders, the FCS team is also establishing the Asset Support HQ (ASH-Q). This facility will stock and manage essential corrosion-related maintenance tools, equipment, and materials – readily available to SS. The ASH-Q will also feature a coaching space for both class and practical coaching sessions for SS and other stakeholders.

To learn more about FCS Team initiatives, reach out to Joe Fitzharris and Courtney Smith at Joseph.Fitzharris@forces.gc.ca and Courtney.Smith19@forces.gc.ca. You can also visit them on the 3rd floor in D200 – drop by for support today!

Joe Fitzharris has over 35 years of experience in shipbuilding, repair, energy, construction, offshore oil, and gas industries. He specializes in Quality Management, Project Management, Third-Party Inspections and hold certifications as an AMPP Senior Inspector & CSA 47.1 Welding Level II. Joe joined ICE Dragon Corrosion as part of the FCS team in December 2024 and is using his expertise to enhance the FCS program and support SS and FMFCS in maintaining mission readiness.

Courtney Smith has a degree in Chemical Engineering from Dalhousie University and joined the FCS Team in May 2025. With 3 years of quality control experience, she is excited to serve as a primary corrosion resource, supporting SS and FMFCS while building strong relationships with ship staff and leadership!