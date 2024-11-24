TEME members get hands dirty for NDWCC 

On November 13, the Base Commander and Base Chief brought in their vehicles for a special NDWCC EX Dirty Hands fundraising event at the Base Logistics Transport, Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (TEME) Division, at Willow Park.

From November 13-15, the TEME team changed a total of 420 tires for Defence Team members and in doing so, raised $4,798 in support of this year’s NDWCC campaign. Bravo Zulu to everyone who made this latest exercise a success, while also helping folks stay safe on the roads this winter!