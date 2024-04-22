Teal Up for Military Kids

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs

April is the Month of the Military Child. Throughout April, the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) and other MFRCs across the country are running a campaign called Teal Up for Military Kids to celebrate and thank children from military families for the sacrifices they make living the military lifestyle.

In support of this campaign, CFB Halifax invites local Defence Team members to participate in two Teal Up for Military Kids activities:

Teal Up for Military Kids flag raising

Tuesday, April 23, 8 a.m.

CFB Halifax headquarters (S90)

Local Defence Team members are encouraged to join H&R MFRC representatives for a special flag raising ceremony during morning colours. For those who work in Shearwater, a flag raising will also take place at 12 Wing main gate.

Teal Shirt Day

All day Tuesday, April 23

Local Defence Team members are encouraged to wear teal* to work on April 23 to show that they support military families.

*For CAF members who would like to wear teal shirts on April 23 with civilian attire, the $2 Dress with a Difference fee will be in effect. CAF members may also wear their teal shirt under operational dress at the discretion of the unit (no fee). Alterations to the dress standard for N1, N2, and N3 orders of dress are not permitted in accordance with CANFORGEN 021/022. Civilian Defence Team members are encouraged to wear their own teal shirt in support of this important cause as well.

Call for photo submissions: Please send your Teal Shirt Day photos to cfbhalifaxpublicaffairs@gmail.com by 4pm (Atlantic) on April 23.