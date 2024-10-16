Taking the plunge for the NDWCC

The 2024 Halifax and Shearwater region National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) kick-off BBQ and tailgate party took place on September 20 at His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard, with charity information tables on display, games, food, prizes, and even a few plunges into Halifax Harbour! Bravo Zulu went out to all those who planned, supported and attended the kick-off, with special thanks to Base Logistics (the main event organizers) and the charitable organizations who were on-site to educate members on the important work that they do.